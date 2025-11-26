Left Menu

Adventures and Challenges of Space Life

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla spoke about the joys and challenges of living in space, emphasizing the disorienting effects of zero gravity and the physiological changes faced. Shukla highlighted the importance of problem-solving skills for future space exploration and inspired students to look beyond being astronauts to other roles in space science.

Adventures and Challenges of Space Life
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, during an interaction with school students, revealed the dual nature of space life, full of fun yet disorienting due to the absence of gravity. He described how objects, including their bodies, floated freely, making it easy to move heavy cargo.

Despite the initial amusement, Shukla detailed the challenges faced by astronauts, such as muscle degradation and difficulty in adjusting to the space environment. He emphasized the importance of building problem-solving skills in students to tackle future space exploration challenges.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged students to utilize government resources for research and innovation, drawing inspiration from Shukla's experiences and encouraging them to contribute to India's growth in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

