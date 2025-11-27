Security Concerns Ground Flights at Washington's National Airport

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a ground stop affecting flights bound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. This decision was prompted by security concerns.

The halt in departures was planned to last approximately an hour, with the possibility of extending beyond the initial timeframe of 4 pm (2100 GMT). Yet, clarity regarding the exact nature of the security threat was not forthcoming from the FAA's advisory.

The temporary suspension of flights highlights ongoing security vigilance and the potential implications for travelers experiencing delays and uncertainty. The FAA remains on high alert pending further assessments.