Left Menu

From Hunter to Guardian: The Transformation of Joaquim Avelino Fragoso

Joaquim Avelino Fragoso, a former sea turtle hunter in Angola, has transformed into a conservation advocate. Trained under the Kitabanga Project, he and 70 other locals protect Angola's turtles. The initiative highlights the economic benefits of conservation and addresses poverty-related hunting issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:31 IST
From Hunter to Guardian: The Transformation of Joaquim Avelino Fragoso

Once a hunter of sea turtles, Joaquim Avelino Fragoso now protects these creatures along Angola's Longa estuary. The transformation comes as part of conservation efforts aimed at safeguarding endangered turtle species.

Living in the village of Hojiua, Fragoso, 45, has traded his former livelihood for a mission to conserve turtles. He now finds joy in witnessing turtles nest and return to the sea, a crucial part of the Kitabanga Project's message.

Addressing poverty that drives hunting is key to conservation. The private sector-supported initiative educates locals about the economic benefits of protecting wildlife, fostering a new generation of conservationists.

TRENDING

1
Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

 Russia
2
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

 India
3
Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025