From Hunter to Guardian: The Transformation of Joaquim Avelino Fragoso

Once a hunter of sea turtles, Joaquim Avelino Fragoso now protects these creatures along Angola's Longa estuary. The transformation comes as part of conservation efforts aimed at safeguarding endangered turtle species.

Living in the village of Hojiua, Fragoso, 45, has traded his former livelihood for a mission to conserve turtles. He now finds joy in witnessing turtles nest and return to the sea, a crucial part of the Kitabanga Project's message.

Addressing poverty that drives hunting is key to conservation. The private sector-supported initiative educates locals about the economic benefits of protecting wildlife, fostering a new generation of conservationists.