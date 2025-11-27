Key Talks: Ukraine and U.S. Set Stage for Peace Proposals

Ukraine and U.S. negotiating teams are gearing up for a crucial meeting, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced Thursday. The talks will center around concrete steps in peace proposals, with Kyiv aiming for specific results.

Sybiha stressed the importance of these negotiations at a news briefing, stating, "Our expectations are concrete results. Concrete results so that progress can be made."

Kyiv has consistently prioritized achieving a truce, highlighting the urgency of these discussions in bringing about peace.

