Chaos in Hong Kong: A Tragic Fire Unravels

In Hong Kong, a catastrophic fire has been raging for two days across seven high-rise residential towers, claiming 75 lives and leaving more than 280 individuals unaccounted for. Emergency services continue their relentless rescue efforts as officials deem this the city's worst tragedy in seven decades.

Authorities report 76 injuries, including critical cases, while firefighters have managed to control fires in four towers, yet flames stubbornly persist in others. The origin of the fire, which sparked on a fateful Wednesday, is undetermined, prompting a criminal investigation.

Rehabilitation efforts are in motion, with a substantial relief fund established for affected residents, while Premier Xi Jinping calls for terminating the blaze and supporting survivors. Arrests have been made, targeting those potentially responsible for safety violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)