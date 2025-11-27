Left Menu

Tragic Fire Incident Claims Two Lives in Jagadhri Gate

A devastating fire engulfed a house in Jagadhri Gate, killing a 25-year-old woman and her four-year-old son. A gas cylinder explosion and nearby diesel exacerbated the flames. A 13-year-old girl suffered severe injuries and was moved for advanced treatment. The house owner escaped the deadly blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating fire erupted in the Jagadhri Gate area on Thursday, claiming the lives of a young mother and her four-year-old son, police reported.

The fire was ignited from a cooking gas-fueled furnace, which exploded, followed by a diesel-fueled blaze that consumed the entire two-story house.

While the house owner escaped, his wife and child were trapped. A 13-year-old girl also sustained serious injuries and was moved for advanced medical treatment, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

