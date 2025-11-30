Left Menu

Weather Warnings: Rain, Snow, and Dense Fog Set to Hit Himachal Pradesh

The Shimla Meteorological office forecasts rain and snow for Himachal Pradesh's mid and high hills on November 4 and 5. A yellow warning is issued for dense fog in Bhakra Dam reservoir and Balh Valley. Recently, the state saw dry weather, a cold wave in tribal areas, and fluctuating temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:46 IST
Weather Warnings: Rain, Snow, and Dense Fog Set to Hit Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla Meteorological office has issued a rain and snow prediction for the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh set to take place on Thursday and Friday, November 4 and 5. The forecast also includes a yellow warning for dense fog in the Bhakra Dam reservoir area in Bilaspur district, expected during nighttime hours, as well as in some parts of the Balh Valley in Mandi district from Monday through Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh has largely experienced dry weather, though regions at higher altitudes and tribal areas are enduring a cold wave, with night temperatures plummeting below freezing. Despite these conditions, there's been little change in both minimum and maximum temperatures recorded statewide.

Notably, the coldest night temperatures were documented in tribal districts; Tabo, in Lahaul and Spiti, plunged to minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, with Kukumseri and Samdho following at minus 4.6 and minus 3.1 degrees, respectively. In stark contrast, Una registered the hottest daytime temperature at 25.2 degrees Celsius. Recent reports indicate that the state received 69.5 mm of rain, surpassing the normal rainfall of 44.8 mm by 55% during the post-monsoon phase from October 1 to November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leadership Breakfast: Unity Amid Power Tussle

Karnataka's Leadership Breakfast: Unity Amid Power Tussle

 India
2
Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Unexpected Dhankhar's Exit During CP Radhakrishnan's Welcome

Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Unexpected Dhankhar's Exit During CP Radhakrishna...

 India
3
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussion on SIR.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussio...

 Global
4
SC directs Information Technology intermediaries to provide details and cooperation to CBI in probe related to digital arrest cases.

SC directs Information Technology intermediaries to provide details and coop...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025