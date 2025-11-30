Weather Warnings: Rain, Snow, and Dense Fog Set to Hit Himachal Pradesh

The Shimla Meteorological office has issued a rain and snow prediction for the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh set to take place on Thursday and Friday, November 4 and 5. The forecast also includes a yellow warning for dense fog in the Bhakra Dam reservoir area in Bilaspur district, expected during nighttime hours, as well as in some parts of the Balh Valley in Mandi district from Monday through Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh has largely experienced dry weather, though regions at higher altitudes and tribal areas are enduring a cold wave, with night temperatures plummeting below freezing. Despite these conditions, there's been little change in both minimum and maximum temperatures recorded statewide.

Notably, the coldest night temperatures were documented in tribal districts; Tabo, in Lahaul and Spiti, plunged to minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, with Kukumseri and Samdho following at minus 4.6 and minus 3.1 degrees, respectively. In stark contrast, Una registered the hottest daytime temperature at 25.2 degrees Celsius. Recent reports indicate that the state received 69.5 mm of rain, surpassing the normal rainfall of 44.8 mm by 55% during the post-monsoon phase from October 1 to November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)