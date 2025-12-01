Left Menu

IndianOil Total Pvt Ltd Launches Advanced Bitumen Derivatives Plant in Chennai

IndianOil Total Pvt Ltd has inaugurated a greenfield bitumen derivatives plant near Chennai. This state-of-the-art facility will supply high-performance construction materials for southern India's infrastructure projects. The plant represents a significant expansion of India's road construction materials ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 13:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IndianOil Total Pvt Ltd (ITPL) has launched a new Bitumen Derivatives Plant in Gummidipoondi near Chennai, through a collaboration between Indian Oil Corporation and TotalEnergies Marketing Services SAS of France. The facility's debut on November 20 adds significant capability for India's road construction material sector.

In a statement, the company highlighted that this facility will support national highways, state road programs, industrial corridors, and city infrastructure projects throughout southern India. Leaders from ITPL and TotalEnergies emphasized the plant's role in supplying tailored materials suited to India's specific climate and traffic conditions.

Established in 2020, ITPL blends IndianOil's extensive distribution network with TotalEnergies' prowess in asphalt technology, promising improved logistics and service efficiency in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

