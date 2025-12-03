IIMCIP announces appointment of ex-naval officer V K Rai as CEO

IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP), one of India's leading business incubators promoted by IIM Calcutta and dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, on Wednesday announced the appointment of national innovation leader Dr VK Rai as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Rai is a distinguished technologist, former naval officer and national innovation leader with nearly three decades of experience across defence systems, marine engineering, advanced technology development and entrepreneurship-led national programmes, the IIMCIP said in a statement.

A Fellow of the Institution of Engineers (India), Rai brings deep technical and strategic leadership insights, which he gained through roles in the Indian Navy, a Scientist 'F' position (senior level grade) in the Technology Development Board, Department of Science and Technology and experience of working with global OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer).

Welcoming the appointment, Chairman, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, Ajay Jain said, ''Rai's exemplary career, spanning defence technology, strategic government assignments and deep engagement with startup innovation, makes him the ideal leader for IIMCIP at this juncture.'' ''We are confident that he will accelerate IIMCIP's mission and unlock new opportunities for entrepreneurs across India's emerging cities and regions,'' Jain said.

Rai's appointment enhances IIMCIP's mission to build a world-class innovation ecosystem and expand its national footprint.

''The organisation's concerted efforts in enabling large-scale livelihood creation across India, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, will continue. A strategic focus on supporting startups in dual-use technologies and green innovation, directly contributing to the nation's Aatmanirbhar Bharat priorities, would be initiated by Rai,'' the statement said.

Commenting on his appointment, Rai said, ''I am honoured to lead IIMCIP at a time when India is entering a phase of exponential growth as the world's fourth-largest economy and the third-largest startup ecosystem. Innovation and entrepreneurship are central to the nation's aspirations for Viksit Bharat 2047, and my focus will be to build on the strong foundation IIMCIP has created over the years.'' Before joining IIMCIP, Rai held several critical positions in the Indian Navy, including Joint Director at the Directorate of Marine Engineering, leading the Propulsion System Integration team at the Directorate of Naval Design, contributing to key defence engineering programmes, etc.

