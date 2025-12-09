Left Menu

Helmut Marko's Farewell: End of an Era at Red Bull

Red Bull confirmed the departure of motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, a key figure in their racing team and the career of Max Verstappen. The news was met with sadness by Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies, highlighting Marko's influential role over two decades in the racing program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:58 IST
Helmut Marko's Farewell: End of an Era at Red Bull
Helmut Marko

On Tuesday, Red Bull announced the departure of Helmut Marko, a prominent motorsport consultant and a pivotal supporter of Formula One champion Max Verstappen.

In a heartfelt statement on X, Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies expressed regret over Marko's exit, recognizing his two-decade contribution to the team's success.

Mekies acknowledged Marko's deep impact on Red Bull's motor racing journey, marking the end of a significant chapter for the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025