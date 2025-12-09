Helmut Marko's Farewell: End of an Era at Red Bull

On Tuesday, Red Bull announced the departure of Helmut Marko, a prominent motorsport consultant and a pivotal supporter of Formula One champion Max Verstappen.

In a heartfelt statement on X, Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies expressed regret over Marko's exit, recognizing his two-decade contribution to the team's success.

Mekies acknowledged Marko's deep impact on Red Bull's motor racing journey, marking the end of a significant chapter for the organization.

