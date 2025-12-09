Helmut Marko's Farewell: End of an Era at Red Bull
Red Bull confirmed the departure of motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, a key figure in their racing team and the career of Max Verstappen. The news was met with sadness by Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies, highlighting Marko's influential role over two decades in the racing program.
Updated: 09-12-2025 19:58 IST
On Tuesday, Red Bull announced the departure of Helmut Marko, a prominent motorsport consultant and a pivotal supporter of Formula One champion Max Verstappen.
In a heartfelt statement on X, Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies expressed regret over Marko's exit, recognizing his two-decade contribution to the team's success.
Mekies acknowledged Marko's deep impact on Red Bull's motor racing journey, marking the end of a significant chapter for the organization.
