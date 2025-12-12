Left Menu

Devastating Storms Wreak Havoc on Displaced Gazans

Heavy rains have flooded shelters and tents of hundreds of thousands of displaced Gazans, causing fatalities and infrastructure collapse. Restrictions delay the entry of vital materials to reinforce shelters, escalating health risks amid unsanitary conditions. Overwhelming need persists for immediate humanitarian aid and improved living conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:58 IST
Devastating Storms Wreak Havoc on Displaced Gazans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rainstorms swept across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, inundating shelters housing displaced communities. The floods have left at least 12 people dead or missing, and have submerged over 27,000 tents, according to the Gaza government's media office. Despite urgent humanitarian needs, restrictions are delaying the entry of crucial materials needed to fortify shelters.

The adverse weather conditions pose significant health risks for nearly 795,000 displaced individuals residing in rubble-filled, low-lying regions, warned the U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM). Insufficient drainage systems and waste management exacerbate the threat of disease outbreaks amid these dire conditions.

Israel maintains it is adhering to its humanitarian obligations but accuses aid agencies of inefficiency. Meanwhile, the situation on the ground remains volatile, with families struggling to cope with damp and ruined supplies. The World Health Organization has highlighted potential health risks from pollution in these unsanitary settings, urging immediate intervention.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025