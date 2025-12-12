Devastating Storms Wreak Havoc on Displaced Gazans

Heavy rainstorms swept across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, inundating shelters housing displaced communities. The floods have left at least 12 people dead or missing, and have submerged over 27,000 tents, according to the Gaza government's media office. Despite urgent humanitarian needs, restrictions are delaying the entry of crucial materials needed to fortify shelters.

The adverse weather conditions pose significant health risks for nearly 795,000 displaced individuals residing in rubble-filled, low-lying regions, warned the U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM). Insufficient drainage systems and waste management exacerbate the threat of disease outbreaks amid these dire conditions.

Israel maintains it is adhering to its humanitarian obligations but accuses aid agencies of inefficiency. Meanwhile, the situation on the ground remains volatile, with families struggling to cope with damp and ruined supplies. The World Health Organization has highlighted potential health risks from pollution in these unsanitary settings, urging immediate intervention.