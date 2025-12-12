Tragic Collision: Young Boy's Life Cut Short in Scooter Accident
A six-year-old boy named Chayan Ahmed was tragically killed, and his mother was severely injured in a scooter accident involving a tractor in Guwahati. The mishap occurred in Hatigaon as they were returning home from school. An investigation is underway to determine any negligence.
In a devastating incident in Guwahati, a six-year-old boy died, and his mother sustained serious injuries after their scooter collided with a tractor.
The tragic event unfolded on Friday in the Hatigaon area when the boy, Chayan Ahmed, was on his way home from school alongside his mother.
Local authorities are investigating the accident for potential negligence, promising appropriate action if warranted.
