Tragic Collision: Young Boy's Life Cut Short in Scooter Accident

In a devastating incident in Guwahati, a six-year-old boy died, and his mother sustained serious injuries after their scooter collided with a tractor.

The tragic event unfolded on Friday in the Hatigaon area when the boy, Chayan Ahmed, was on his way home from school alongside his mother.

Local authorities are investigating the accident for potential negligence, promising appropriate action if warranted.

