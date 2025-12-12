Ambitious Vision: Transforming Visakhapatnam's Economic Landscape

In a bid to assess the developmental strides being made, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday embarked on an aerial survey of crucial projects in the North Andhra region. This endeavor seeks to evaluate the progress around the burgeoning Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER), according to official sources.

Naidu's aerial evaluation covered several standout projects such as the Bhogapuram Airport, and new IT and tourism ventures aimed at catapulting the area into an economic powerhouse. Accompanied by top officials, the Chief Minister also inspected the establishment of an International IT hub and Global Capability Centre (GCC) at Visakhapatnam IT Special Economic Zone near Kapuluppada.

In his directives, Naidu emphasized the acceleration of infrastructure projects, including efficient roads linking Bhogapuram International Airport. Plans were also unveiled for integrating a new aviation university within the educational hub at Bhogapuram, expanding transport networks, and optimizing logistical support for IT, pharma, and industrial clusters across the region.