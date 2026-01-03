Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives in Seraikela-Kharswan

In Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a collision between a motorbike and another vehicle resulted in the deaths of two family members and injuries to a minor. The accident occurred as the victims were traveling home, with an unidentified vehicle responsible for the fatal impact.

Updated: 03-01-2026 22:20 IST
In a tragic incident on Saturday evening, a collision took place in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district between a motorbike and an unidentified vehicle. The crash claimed the lives of two family members, leaving a minor injured.

The victims were on their way back to Chitri village from Milan chowk on a motorcycle when the accident occurred on Dumtand-Ichagarh Canal road, as confirmed by Ichagarh police station's Officer-in-Charge, Bajrang Mahato.

Shankar Singh, aged 22, and his brother-in-law Rathu Singh, aged 55, died at the scene. A 14-year-old boy suffered injuries and is currently recovering in hospital with a stable condition, as informed by the police. The deceased's bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

