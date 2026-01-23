Left Menu

Breaking the Ice: US and NATO's Strategic Moves in Greenland

Greenland's icy landscape poses a significant challenge to US, NATO, and European strategic plans. Icebreakers are crucial for accessing Greenland's resources, yet the US fleet is inadequate. Partnerships with Finland and Canada are pivotal for the US to increase its ice-capable fleet to counter Russian and Chinese Arctic ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:52 IST
Breaking the Ice: US and NATO's Strategic Moves in Greenland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Greenland's icy terrain presents a formidable obstacle to the strategic ambitions of the US, NATO, and Europe. Icebreakers—mighty ships designed to navigate frozen seas—are essential to gain access to Greenland's valuable resources.

The US finds itself at a disadvantage due to its limited fleet, currently comprising only three icebreakers. The aging fleet underscores the urgent need to bolster its capacities to match the growing presence of Russia and China in the Arctic.

In response, the US has forged alliances with Finland and Canada to construct more icebreakers, aiming to secure strategic Arctic positions and unlock Greenland's mineral wealth. This collaborative effort marks a pivotal step in maintaining Arctic dominance amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

 Global
2
Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

 India
3
Cracking Down on Fake Passports: Arrest of Key Organiser

Cracking Down on Fake Passports: Arrest of Key Organiser

 India
4
Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026