IAEA Research Breakthrough Advances Pesticide-Free Pest Control

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) research project has delivered major advances in the sterile insect technique (SIT), paving the way for safer, more effective pest control and reduced reliance on chemical pesticides.

The international project has developed generic genetic sexing strategies that can be applied across a wide range of insect pests — a breakthrough that could significantly accelerate the use of SIT to protect crops, livestock and public health.

For decades, insecticides have been the primary tool for controlling insects that damage agriculture or transmit disease. However, growing concerns about human and environmental health risks, alongside rising insecticide resistance, have intensified the search for sustainable alternatives.

SIT is a species-specific, environmentally friendly pest control method that has been used globally for more than 60 years as part of integrated pest management programmes supported by the IAEA and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The technique works by releasing large numbers of sterile male insects, which mate with wild females but produce no offspring, gradually suppressing pest populations.

A critical element of SIT is ensuring that only sterile males are released, making genetic sexing strains (GSS) essential. This is particularly important for disease vectors such as mosquitoes, where only females transmit pathogens.

Until now, developing genetic sexing strains has required lengthy, species-specific research, limiting wider adoption. The new IAEA-led research marks a turning point.

Through a coordinated research project conducted by the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, 24 scientists from 19 countries collaborated over several years to create generic approaches for developing genetic sexing strains applicable to many insect species.

These strategies make future GSS development faster, less complex and less resource intensive, significantly expanding the potential reach of SIT for sustainable pest control. Researchers also assessed how broadly the approaches work across different insect groups and carried out early pilot-scale evaluations of newly developed strains.

The scientific output has been substantial, with more than 140 peer-reviewed publications and presentations at international and national conferences. In early 2026, the journal Insect Science will publish a special issue featuring 18 articles showcasing the project’s findings, providing a major reference for researchers and pest control programmes worldwide.

While the results are promising, the IAEA notes that any new genetic sexing strains must undergo further validation — including mass-rearing trials and small-scale field testing — before deployment in large operational SIT programmes.

The research represents a significant step toward reducing pesticide use, protecting ecosystems, and strengthening global capacity to manage agricultural pests and disease vectors through science-based, sustainable solutions.

Countries and pest control programmes are encouraged to engage with the IAEA and FAO to explore how these advances can be integrated into future SIT applications.