Tragedy at Sathyamangalam: Farmer Trampled by Elephants
A 30-year-old farmer named Magesh was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. Magesh was trying to protect his crops from the elephants when the incident occurred. Local farmers demanded compensation for his family, halting the body's removal.
In a tragic incident at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, a 30-year-old farmer named Magesh was trampled to death by elephants in the early hours of Sunday. Magesh, who owned land near Thalavadi, had gone to fend off wild animals harassing his crops.
According to forest officials, around 2 am, a herd of elephants ventured onto Magesh's farmland, causing damage to the crops. In efforts to scare them away, Magesh used an alarm and firecrackers. Neighbors joined in, attempting to drive the elephants back to the forest.
However, the elephants retaliated, and while most farmers managed to escape, Magesh was unfortunately caught and killed by the herd. Villagers later prevented authorities from moving the body, demanding Rs 25 lakh in compensation for Magesh's family, leading to ongoing talks with officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
