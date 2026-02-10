Bulgaria's Mysterious Triple Deaths: A Real-Life 'Twin Peaks' Drama

In an unsettling series of events, six bodies were uncovered in the mountains of western Bulgaria over the past week. The nature of these deaths, riddled with perplexing details and conflicting information, has prompted a prosecutor to compare the case to the enigmatic 1990s series 'Twin Peaks'.

Authorities are weighing the possibility of murder-suicides or suicides, yet the lack of clarity has fueled rampant speculation across the nation. Initial discoveries involved three people, including a teenager, found lifeless in a camper van at Okolchitsa Peak, believed to be linked to a previous triple killing near a mountain hut.

The hut, tied to a nature conservation NGO, was later set ablaze, compounding the tragedy. The deceased were primarily NGO members, deeply involved in Tibetan Buddhism. The police investigation has found firearms at the scene, deepening the mystery surrounding these deaths, which remains under thorough scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)