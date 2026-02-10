Barrier Initiative: Big Push to Tackle Mumbai's Plastic Pollution

The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organization based in the Netherlands, is set to tackle Mumbai's persistent plastic pollution problem by installing barriers in the city's Trombay and Malad waterways. These installations aim to catch plastic waste before it flows into the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

The initiative, commencing in phases before the monsoon of 2026, expects to capture between 61 and 92 tonnes of plastic annually. Research by The Ocean Cleanup highlights that a significant portion of marine litter along India's coastline consists predominantly of plastic, making these measures crucial.

This project forms part of The Ocean Cleanup's broader 30 Cities Programme, aiming to significantly cut global plastic emissions by addressing key pollution sources, with Mumbai being identified as a critical area due to its heavy plastic leakage impacting ecosystems and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)