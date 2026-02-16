Ivory Coast's Cocoa Mid-Crop Flourishes Amid Favorable Rains

Ivory Coast's cocoa farms are witnessing a promising start to the mid-crop season, aided by beneficial rainfall in key regions. Last week's above-average precipitation is proving crucial for the April-to-September crop, according to farmers.

The country, renowned as the world's leading cocoa producer, navigates its official dry spell from mid-November to March. Farmers from critical cocoa-growing areas have welcomed the recent downpours, which they foresee nurturing numerous small cocoa pods on their trees.

With optimal moisture levels sustaining healthy trees, farmers anticipate a mid-crop harvest that might surpass last year's yield, contingent on continued weekly rains. Rains have varied across regions, but the outlook remains positive, with expectations of significant crop growth beginning in May.

