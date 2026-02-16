Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Cocoa Mid-Crop Flourishes Amid Favorable Rains

Recent rains in Ivory Coast's cocoa regions are aiding the April-to-September mid-crop development. Despite the dry season, farmers report optimal moisture levels and expect a better harvest compared to last year, with consistent rainfall potentially boosting production beyond previous outputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:27 IST
Ivory Coast's Cocoa Mid-Crop Flourishes Amid Favorable Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

Ivory Coast's cocoa farms are witnessing a promising start to the mid-crop season, aided by beneficial rainfall in key regions. Last week's above-average precipitation is proving crucial for the April-to-September crop, according to farmers.

The country, renowned as the world's leading cocoa producer, navigates its official dry spell from mid-November to March. Farmers from critical cocoa-growing areas have welcomed the recent downpours, which they foresee nurturing numerous small cocoa pods on their trees.

With optimal moisture levels sustaining healthy trees, farmers anticipate a mid-crop harvest that might surpass last year's yield, contingent on continued weekly rains. Rains have varied across regions, but the outlook remains positive, with expectations of significant crop growth beginning in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
4
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026