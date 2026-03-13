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BMC's Financial Reserves: Assurance Amid Allegations

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant assured the Legislative Council that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's extensive fixed deposits, currently over Rs 81,000 crore, remain secure. There are allegations from the opposition about mismanagement under the previous administration. Samant confirmed that funds for pensions will not be compromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:56 IST
BMC's Financial Reserves: Assurance Amid Allegations
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Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant assured the Legislative Council on Friday that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fixed deposits, now standing at over Rs 81,000 crore, are secure and the Pension Fund will not be compromised.

Responding to opposition's allegations of mismanagement by the previous administration, Samant highlighted historical figures of the BMC's savings and assured no injustice would befall BMC employees regarding salaries or pensions.

The BMC's financial trajectory, including a peak of Rs 91,990 crore in 2022, faced scrutiny, but Samant emphasized sustainable management practices for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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