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Crisis at Kishtwar: The Resilient Rescue Amidst Snowy Chaos

A landslide near a hydro-power project site in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in one fatality and one injury. Simultaneously, over 230 people, including women and children, were rescued after being trapped by heavy snowfall at Sinthan Top. Authorities closed educational institutions for safety, as rescue teams swiftly evacuated those stranded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:22 IST
Crisis at Kishtwar: The Resilient Rescue Amidst Snowy Chaos
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  • India

A tragic landslide near a hydro-power project in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed one life while injuring another, officials confirmed Monday.

Meanwhile, in the same region, the authorities launched a massive rescue operation to evacuate over 230 individuals, including women and children, stranded during severe snowfall at Sinthan Top—a strategic point connecting Kishtwar with south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The rescue mission, involving the Army, J-K Police, and civil authorities, displayed exceptional coordination in treacherous conditions, providing essentials and medical assistance to those trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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