Crisis at Kishtwar: The Resilient Rescue Amidst Snowy Chaos

A tragic landslide near a hydro-power project in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed one life while injuring another, officials confirmed Monday.

Meanwhile, in the same region, the authorities launched a massive rescue operation to evacuate over 230 individuals, including women and children, stranded during severe snowfall at Sinthan Top—a strategic point connecting Kishtwar with south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The rescue mission, involving the Army, J-K Police, and civil authorities, displayed exceptional coordination in treacherous conditions, providing essentials and medical assistance to those trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)