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Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh's 'Barbaad' Corridor

Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his handling of the Green Corridor project, labeling it as a 'barbaad' corridor. Yadav contrasted it with the Lohia Path, highlighting a lack of pedestrian space and criticized the corridor's design. The project aims to ease Lucknow traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:48 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh's 'Barbaad' Corridor
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Akhilesh Yadav has launched a strong critique of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of failing to deliver on the Green Corridor project in Lucknow. Yadav labeled the initiative a 'barbaad' (ruined) corridor, criticizing its impracticality and lack of pedestrian access.

Yadav, speaking at a Samajwadi Party event, drew comparisons to the Lohia Path, a transport route developed under Mulayam Singh Yadav, which he argued was more thoughtfully designed with considerations for both road and pedestrian traffic.

The Green Corridor, championed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Adityanath, aims to improve traffic flow in Lucknow. Despite the project's promise to reduce travel times, Yadav's remarks highlight ongoing political tensions and differing perspectives on urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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