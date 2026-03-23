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Indus River Green Corridor: A Model for Sustainable Restoration

Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the Indus River Green Corridor Eco-Restoration Plantation in Leh-Ladakh. The initiative aims to restore the Indus riverbanks and create green buffers. Nearly 1000 indigenous saplings, Cherry Blossom, and Apricot were planted, supported by local communities and Spituk Monastery. The project enhances Ladakh's ecological resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:47 IST
Indus River Green Corridor: A Model for Sustainable Restoration
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has inaugurated the Indus River Green Corridor Eco-Restoration Plantation at Spituk Pharka, Leh-Ladakh, to restore the ecological integrity of the Indus riverbanks. This innovative project, a first in India, focuses on creating green buffers in Leh's fragile desert landscape.

The initiative, described as historic by the Lt Governor, involved planting nearly 1000 saplings along the riverbank, including Oleaster and Sea buckthorn, through joint efforts from various sectors. Notably, Spituk Monastery contributed one hectare of land for the plantation, demonstrating effective collaborative governance.

This green corridor represents a significant step towards sustainable development, addressing ecological challenges while enhancing Leh's aesthetic appeal. The project highlights India's commitment to combating land degradation, aiming to restore 2.6 crore hectares by 2030, with Ladakh playing a crucial role in this national target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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