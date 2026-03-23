Tragedy Strikes Prayagraj: Cold Storage Collapse Claims Lives

A devastating incident unfolded in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, when a cold storage facility collapsed on Monday afternoon, killing four laborers and injuring 12 more. The collapse triggered chaos as ammonia gas leaked from the facility.

In response, rescue operations were quickly initiated, with teams from the district administration, police, SDRF, and fire brigade actively engaged in clearing debris and searching for any trapped individuals.

Expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance for the victims' families and injured laborers, emphasizing their commitment to aid during this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)