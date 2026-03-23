PM Modi: A Legacy of Unparalleled Leadership and Transformation

BJP MP Dorjee Tshering Lepcha lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his transformative impact on India, recognizing him as a global leader. Lepcha underscored Modi's achievement of becoming the longest-serving head of any government, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling's record.

In a passionate zero-hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Lepcha emphasized Modi's exceptional leadership and dedication, showcasing his tenure as an era of transformation from Gujarat to the central government. Under Modi's guidance, India has made significant progress, redefining its social and economic landscape while fostering global respect.

Lepcha credited the Prime Minister with reshaping the Northeast and enhancing infrastructure, and connectivity. He further highlighted initiatives like women-led development and the creation of new ministries under Modi's leadership, marking a shift towards a more inclusive government. Despite opposition voices, several BJP MPs supported Lepcha's commendation.

(With inputs from agencies.)