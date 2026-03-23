DMK and CPI(M) Forge New Electoral Alliance
The DMK signed a seat-sharing agreement with CPI(M), offering five seats for the upcoming Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. In the last elections, CPI(M) contested six seats, winning two. The agreement took place at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the ruling party DMK formalized its electoral pact with ally CPI(M) by allocating five seats to the latter for the forthcoming April 23 Assembly elections. This arrangement is a segment of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.
In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, the CPI(M) contested six constituencies in conjunction with the DMK, securing victories in two reserved constituencies: Gandarvakottai and Keezhvelur.
The current agreement was penned by DMK president M K Stalin and CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam at Anna Arivalayam, DMK's state headquarters, accompanied by senior leaders from both parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- DMK
- CPI(M)
- seat-sharing
- election
- Stalin
- Shanmugam
- alliance
- Assembly
- Anna Arivalayam
- progressive
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