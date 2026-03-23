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DMK and CPI(M) Forge New Electoral Alliance

The DMK signed a seat-sharing agreement with CPI(M), offering five seats for the upcoming Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. In the last elections, CPI(M) contested six seats, winning two. The agreement took place at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:24 IST
DMK and CPI(M) Forge New Electoral Alliance
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On Monday, the ruling party DMK formalized its electoral pact with ally CPI(M) by allocating five seats to the latter for the forthcoming April 23 Assembly elections. This arrangement is a segment of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, the CPI(M) contested six constituencies in conjunction with the DMK, securing victories in two reserved constituencies: Gandarvakottai and Keezhvelur.

The current agreement was penned by DMK president M K Stalin and CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam at Anna Arivalayam, DMK's state headquarters, accompanied by senior leaders from both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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