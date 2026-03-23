Left Menu

Doctor in Dispute: Political Speech or Criminal Offense?

Dr. Sangram Patil, a UK citizen and India-origin doctor, faces an FIR in Mumbai for alleged objectionable remarks against BJP leaders. Accused of promoting enmity, he claims political motivation. Patil seeks Bombay High Court intervention to return to the UK, assuring cooperation with ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:23 IST
Doctor in Dispute: Political Speech or Criminal Offense?
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Sangram Patil, a British-based physician, is embroiled in legal controversy over alleged objectionable remarks against BJP leaders. He contends that the charges, filed against him through an FIR by Mumbai Police, aim to stifle political expression and dissent.

Facing accusations of fostering discord among different groups, Patil has taken his battle to the Bombay High Court, seeking relief from a Lookout Circular preventing his return to the UK. His legal representative, Rajiv Shakdher, argues that the case is politically driven and part of a broader campaign to silence dissent.

While Patil assures continued cooperation with the police, the prosecution insists his comments incite hatred. The court will further deliberate on the matter on April 15, with ongoing investigations continuing to unfold. Political discourse and its boundaries in India remain at the core of this contentious case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026