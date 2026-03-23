Doctor in Dispute: Political Speech or Criminal Offense?

Dr. Sangram Patil, a British-based physician, is embroiled in legal controversy over alleged objectionable remarks against BJP leaders. He contends that the charges, filed against him through an FIR by Mumbai Police, aim to stifle political expression and dissent.

Facing accusations of fostering discord among different groups, Patil has taken his battle to the Bombay High Court, seeking relief from a Lookout Circular preventing his return to the UK. His legal representative, Rajiv Shakdher, argues that the case is politically driven and part of a broader campaign to silence dissent.

While Patil assures continued cooperation with the police, the prosecution insists his comments incite hatred. The court will further deliberate on the matter on April 15, with ongoing investigations continuing to unfold. Political discourse and its boundaries in India remain at the core of this contentious case.

(With inputs from agencies.)