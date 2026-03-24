Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Tonga

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the waters near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The seismic event was recorded early Tuesday evening local time.

The quake originated at a depth of approximately 237 kilometers below the surface, a factor that tends to mitigate ground-level shaking. Its epicenter was located 153 kilometers west of Neiafu, Tonga's second-largest town.

At this time, there have been no immediate reports of damage. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the significant distance from populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)