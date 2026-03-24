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Fractal's Green Initiative: Leading the Way in Climate Action and AI Innovation

Fractal, a global enterprise AI company, secures a CDP 'B' rating for environmental management, reaffirming its commitment to climate action and sustainability. The firm integrates climate practices into its strategy, prioritizing processes with third-party credentials while supporting clients in meeting their climate and AI objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:23 IST
Fractal's Green Initiative: Leading the Way in Climate Action and AI Innovation
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Fractal, a leading global enterprise AI company, has maintained a CDP 'B' rating for three consecutive years, highlighting its steadfast commitment to climate action and emissions management in 2025. This achievement demonstrates the company's strong governance and robust environmental policies amid global benchmarking by CDP, an esteemed platform for environmental disclosures.

The CDP's assessment of over 24,800 companies globally underlines the extensive nature of its evaluation process. By disclosing greenhouse gas emissions and corporate climate action data, companies like Fractal provide vital datasets for investors and policymakers in assessing progress and identifying environmental risks and opportunities.

Fractal's continued efforts toward Net Zero include LEED Gold and WELL Platinum certifications for its Mumbai and Bengaluru offices, underscoring its dedication to sustainability. Underpinning this commitment is Fractal's integrated strategy to lower its carbon footprint, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 and reinforcing its strong position in the AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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