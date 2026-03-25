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Tragic Bridge Collapse Claims Lives of Two Workers

Two workers died and another was severely injured when an iron structure collapsed on a bridge construction site in Madhubani village. The tragedy occurred while the laborers were working on a pillar. Rescue operations swiftly followed, but two lives were lost, and one remains critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:10 IST
Tragic Bridge Collapse Claims Lives of Two Workers
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  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two laborers lost their lives, and another is critically injured following the collapse of an iron reinforcement structure at a bridge construction site in Madhubani village, Ubhaon.

The collapse occurred at around 10:30 am as workers were securing iron rods for a pillar at the Turtipar bridge location. Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene, utilizing heavy machinery to extricate the trapped workers.

Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla confirmed that the deceased, Pappu and Amit, hailed from Khairapurwa village. Their colleague, Jugal, suffered serious injuries and was transferred to the district hospital. Authorities have commenced further legal procedures and dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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