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Uttar Pradesh Adds Extra Holiday for Ram Navami Festivities

The Uttar Pradesh government announced an additional public holiday on March 27 for Ram Navami, considering the rising number of devotees and to smooth their festival observance. March 26 was already a holiday. The decision reflects respect for public sentiment and aims to facilitate festival convenience for devotees statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Adds Extra Holiday for Ram Navami Festivities
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In a recent announcement, the Uttar Pradesh government declared March 27 as an additional public holiday for Ram Navami celebrations. This decision was made in response to the growing influx of devotees visiting temples, as stated in an official release.

March 26 was previously declared a holiday for the same festival. The government emphasized that this move demonstrates respect for public sentiment and is designed to ensure a seamless observance of Ram Navami by devotees throughout the state.

The announcement highlights the administration's commitment to facilitating religious celebrations, ensuring the convenience of the public, and accommodating the spiritual needs of the growing number of participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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