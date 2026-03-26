Thunderstorm Disrupts Kolkata, Affects Flights
A thunderstorm with 57 kmph winds hit northern Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, disrupting flights at NSCBI airport. Flight operations were temporarily halted, affecting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's travel schedule. Rainfall was recorded at 26 mm, and the storm peaked at 4.50 pm before flights resumed.
- Country:
- India
A thunderstorm swept across northern Kolkata and the adjoining North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm, with winds reaching 57 kmph, temporarily suspended flight operations at the NSCBI airport, causing significant disruptions.
According to the IMD, 26 mm of rainfall was recorded at the airport during the storm, which peaked at 4.50 pm. Out of caution, airport authorities decided to suspend flight operations to ensure the safety of travelers.
Among those affected was the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, whose private plane was delayed. Originally scheduled to land around the time of the storm, her aircraft had to postpone landing, finally arriving at 5.19 pm, officials stated.
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