Thunderstorm Disrupts Kolkata, Affects Flights

A thunderstorm swept across northern Kolkata and the adjoining North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm, with winds reaching 57 kmph, temporarily suspended flight operations at the NSCBI airport, causing significant disruptions.

According to the IMD, 26 mm of rainfall was recorded at the airport during the storm, which peaked at 4.50 pm. Out of caution, airport authorities decided to suspend flight operations to ensure the safety of travelers.

Among those affected was the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, whose private plane was delayed. Originally scheduled to land around the time of the storm, her aircraft had to postpone landing, finally arriving at 5.19 pm, officials stated.