Mamata Banerjee Rallies for Voter Inclusion in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that the inclusion of 30 lakh names under adjudication in the voters' list is due to her party's efforts. Speaking at a rally in Birbhum district, Banerjee emphasized TMC's commitment to ensuring all genuine voter names appear on the list.

Banerjee criticized the BJP for causing distress during special intensive revisions of electoral rolls and accused them of harassment. She urged the Election Commission to publish definitive details regarding the 60 lakh names under adjudication. The chief minister reaffirmed her commitment to helping those omitted from the list through legal means.

Highlighting grievances under BJP-rule, Banerjee pointed towards restrictions on non-vegetarian food and challenges facing Bengali speakers. She promised that, if re-elected, TMC would prevent the implementation of NRC and ensure citizens' rights. West Bengal Assembly elections are set for April 23 and 29, with results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)