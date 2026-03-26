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High-Flying Drama: Mamata Banerjee's Stormy Return

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's flight faced a delay due to severe weather conditions. Heavy rain and strong winds at Kolkata airport forced the aircraft to circle for over an hour before safely landing after conditions improved, temporarily suspending airport operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:48 IST
High-Flying Drama: Mamata Banerjee's Stormy Return
aircraft
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst challenging weather conditions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's aircraft was forced to remain in the skies over Kolkata, aviation officials reported on Thursday.

The Chief Minister was returning from election rallies in Paschim Bardhaman when a sudden thunderstorm and gusty winds disrupted flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Her chartered flight, initially set to land at 4 pm, was unable to descend for over an hour, eventually touching down safely after weather conditions improved, marking a brief suspension in airport activity.

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