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Impact of Immigration Policies: U.S. City Populations on the Decline

The U.S. Census Bureau reports a population decline in major cities, attributing it to President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Despite national growth, metropolitan areas saw decreased growth rates. The most significant drops occurred in regions along the southern border with Mexico. The White House credits stricter border policies for these demographic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:40 IST
Impact of Immigration Policies: U.S. City Populations on the Decline

The U.S. Census Bureau has reported a decline in population across major U.S. cities, a trend the White House attributes to the effects of President Donald Trump's stricter immigration policies. This decline contradicts the overall U.S. population growth of 1.8 million over the past year.

Notably, the growth in metropolitan areas has slowed, with an average increase of only 0.6% for the year ending July 1, 2025, compared to 1.1% the previous year. Areas along the U.S.-Mexico border, including Laredo, Yuma, and El Centro, have experienced the most significant declines, contrasting sharply with previous growth rates.

Officials emphasize that these statistics underscore the success of the administration's border security measures. While nine out of ten counties reported decreased net migration, states like Florida and Georgia showed some of the fastest-growing counties.

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