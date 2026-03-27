Mysterious Space Medical Crisis: Astronaut's Sudden Illness Remains Unsolved

An unexpected medical emergency on the International Space Station this year led to NASA's first medical evacuation. Four-time astronaut Mike Fincke became ill without warning while having dinner on January 7, a day before a scheduled spacewalk.

Fincke, now 59, described the event as sudden and beyond his previous experiences, with no pain and only the urgency sensed by his crewmates as distress unfolded. Immediate consultation with flight surgeons led to swift decisions; symptoms subsided within 20 minutes.

No cause has been identified, though a heart attack was ruled out. Fincke's early mission return impacted scheduled plans, including colleague Zena Cardman's first spacewalk. Fincke, hopeful for a future mission, was backed by NASA with no blame for the unforeseen event.

(With inputs from agencies.)