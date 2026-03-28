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Leopard Drama in Nashik's Satpur

A leopard caused panic in Nashik's Satpur area after wandering into a residential neighborhood. Authorities managed to tranquilize and capture the animal after a four-hour multi-agency effort. The incident was widely shared on social media, showing the leopard navigating through obstacles before being secured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:57 IST
Leopard Drama in Nashik's Satpur
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  • India

A leopard wandered into the residential area of Satpur in Nashik on Saturday, inciting panic among locals, according to officials.

After a four-hour chase involving forest officials, police, and district administration, the big cat was finally tranquilized. Initially spotted by construction workers around 9 am, the incident took place in the Vitthal-Rukmini Shriram Row House area near Tukaram Garden in Shivajinagar, an official said.

Social media videos captured the leopard evading capture by running through thickets and scaling walls. Dense population and vacant plots made the capture challenging, necessitating roadblocks and crowd control. The leopard is now safe under the forest department's care, with future actions pending as per guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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