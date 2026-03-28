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Fiery Chaos at Ayodhya's Yagya: Rapid Response Averts Disaster

A sudden fire erupted during a 'yagya' organized by Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh in Ayodhya. Despite the rapid spread of flames at the yagyashala near the Ram temple, emergency services quickly controlled the situation, ensuring no casualties. The incident occurred during Ram Navami celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:52 IST
Fiery Chaos at Ayodhya's Yagya: Rapid Response Averts Disaster
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In a dramatic turn of events, a fire broke out during a 'yagya' overseen by Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh in Ayodhya on Saturday. The event was part of the Ram Navami celebrations and took place merely 800 meters from the revered Ram temple. Although the fire rapidly engulfed the main offering area, authorities confirmed no casualties occurred.

Eyewitnesses attributed the fire's sudden onset to coconuts offered during the ritual that caught fire. Approximately a dozen fire tenders swiftly reached the venue and managed to bring the blaze under control, with no loss of life reported. Minister Singh thanked the fire brigade for their prompt action, which averted disaster.

The 'yagyashala' had 1,251 havankund set up near the Saryu River, and it was packed with devotees who were safely evacuated. Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover commended the quick containment efforts, stating the situation is under control. Attendees described scenes of panic but relief as the emergency was tackled efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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