Bats Take Flight: A Symbol of Hope Amidst Ukraine's Turmoil

In the twilight over Kyiv's nature park, volunteers from the Ukrainian Bat Rehabilitation Center released hundreds of bats, a symbol of hope amidst the country's ongoing turmoil.

The event drew over 1,000 people, offering a brief respite from the harsh winter and the devastating effects of war, which have displaced both humans and wildlife.

Experts emphasize the importance of protecting Ukraine's endangered bat species, as many natural hibernation sites have been destroyed, forcing bats to take refuge in urban structures that are often unsafe.

(With inputs from agencies.)