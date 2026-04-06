Nor'wester Fury: Storms Batter Odisha

On Monday, nor'westers and hailstorms disrupted life in parts of Odisha, officials reported. Strong winds and thunderstorms battered Athagarh in Cuttack district and Daspalla in Nayagarh district. A car suffered damages when a cement structure from the Athagarh NAC collapsed onto it.

Numerous trees toppled onto roads in Daspalla, halting vehicular movement. Fire services, assisted by locals, worked swiftly to clear the debris. The 'Lankapodi' festival pandal in Daspalla was wrecked, with strong winds sweeping away the effigy's head, an organizer reported.

In Dharamgarh, Patnagarh, and Khaprakhol blocks, heavy rains battered kutcha houses and crops. Despite the destruction, temperatures across the state dropped significantly, with Boudh recording the highest at 38.3 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists expect continued thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts, such as Kendrapada and Cuttack, through April 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)