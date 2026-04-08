Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies to Get a Legal Facelift: A New SOP in Action

The Delhi government is setting up a new standard operating procedure (SOP) aimed at efficiently regularising 1,521 unauthorised colonies in the city. District-specific cells, headed by Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), will lead this initiative, as per statements from officials on Wednesday.

This procedural shift follows the Centre's announcement of a policy designed to regularise properties in these colonies based on 'as is where is' criteria, necessitating approval from relevant Delhi government agencies. A synergy between the revenue department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will power the process, which will be managed entirely online.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) previously managed conveyance deeds and authorisation slips issuance. Under the new policy, this responsibility shifts to the revenue department, with the MCD granting regularisation certificates. Property owners will use these documents to register via the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) portal. Other portals like SWAGAM and PM-UDAY will streamline the process further, ensuring comprehensive and coordinated management of the regularisation process across various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)