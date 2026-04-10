Mumbai's Housing Initiative: A New Era for Affordable Rentals

In a strategic move to address the acute housing demand in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the establishment of an effective mechanism for affordable rental housing. With a large influx of migrants seeking employment, there is a significant need for accessible housing options, according to Fadnavis.

Fadnavis emphasized the need for the housing supply to adequately meet demand, suggesting a streamlined system to ease the process for both landlords and tenants. The Chief Minister highlighted that all rental procedures should strictly adhere to agreements, with authoritative oversight to prevent disputes.

Furthermore, Fadnavis proposed changes to strengthen the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, and suggested appointing deputy commissioners as competent authorities under the Act. He also called for the establishment of 100 special courts, including employing retired judges to fast-track rent-related disputes, showcasing a commitment to improving the rental housing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)