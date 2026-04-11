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Uttar Pradesh Braces for Soaring Temperatures as Dry Spell Persists

Temperatures in Uttar Pradesh are set to exceed 40°C in several areas, including Lucknow, due to persistent dry weather. Despite a recent rise in temperatures, they remain below normal. Strong winds are expected to subside, leading to further warming. No rainfall is forecasted, maintaining dry conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Braces for Soaring Temperatures as Dry Spell Persists
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The maximum temperatures in Uttar Pradesh are expected to climb above 40 degrees Celsius in several locations, including the capital, Lucknow, next week, meteorologists reported on Saturday.

Following a notable increase of 6-8 degrees Celsius over the past three days due to prevailing dry weather, maximum temperatures throughout most of the state remain below normal, officials stated.

The Meteorological Department forecasts that strong westerly winds, currently between 30-40 km/h with gusts reaching 50 km/h, will weaken after April 12. Without active weather systems anticipated to affect the region this week, the continued dry spell will likely result in a gradual rise in temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius. Consequently, temperatures are predicted to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in several areas, including Lucknow, where Saturday's high reached 35.3 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal. No rainfall has been reported, with expectations of clear skies and strong winds during the day, prompting maximum temperatures around 36 degrees Celsius in Lucknow and minimums of approximately 20 degrees Celsius. Throughout Uttar Pradesh, conditions remained dry without rain in key cities such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Agra. Among prominent locations, Prayagraj and Jhansi reported highs of 37.6 degrees Celsius, Varanasi registered 37.4 degrees Celsius, and Banda observed 36.8 degrees Celsius. Conversely, cooler maximum temperatures were noted in Bareilly (33.5 degrees Celsius), Moradabad (33.2 degrees Celsius), and Muzaffarnagar (32.0 degrees Celsius).

(With inputs from agencies.)

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