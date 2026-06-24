Southeast Asia Faces Severe Haze Threat Amidst Economic Pressures
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei are at high risk of experiencing severe haze this year due to hot, dry weather conditions, biofuel demand, and economic pressures. The Singapore Institute of International Affairs has issued a red risk rating for the second time since its Haze Outlook report began in 2019.
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei are bracing for severe haze conditions this year, driven by hot, dry weather, biofuel demand, and economic pressures, according to a recent statement by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA).
The institute has issued a red risk rating, marking only the second such warning since it started producing its Haze Outlook report in 2019. The previous red risk alert was issued in 2023, underscoring the persistent regional environmental challenges.
With Southeast Asia's climate factors and economic demands converging, policymakers are urged to address these environmental issues to mitigate the risks associated with the looming severe haze threat.
ALSO READ
-
US adds sanctions against accused Cambodian scammers Prince Group
-
US adds sanctions against accused Cambodian scammers Prince Group
-
London shares fall on rate hike worries; leadership in focus
-
US adds sanctions involving Prince Group over scams, Treasury says
-
Indian Navy Warships Arrive in Vietnam for Key Visit