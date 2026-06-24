Southeast Asia Faces Severe Haze Threat Amidst Economic Pressures

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei are at high risk of experiencing severe haze this year due to hot, dry weather conditions, biofuel demand, and economic pressures. The Singapore Institute of International Affairs has issued a red risk rating for the second time since its Haze Outlook report began in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:23 IST
Southeast Asia Faces Severe Haze Threat Amidst Economic Pressures
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Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei are bracing for severe haze conditions this year, driven by hot, dry weather, biofuel demand, and economic pressures, according to a recent statement by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA).

The institute has issued a red risk rating, marking only the second such warning since it started producing its Haze Outlook report in 2019. The previous red risk alert was issued in 2023, underscoring the persistent regional environmental challenges.

With Southeast Asia's climate factors and economic demands converging, policymakers are urged to address these environmental issues to mitigate the risks associated with the looming severe haze threat.

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