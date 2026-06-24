Return of the Maned Wolves: Sun and Moon's Journey Back to the Wild

Sun and Moon, two endangered maned wolves, will be returned to the wild in Argentina next month. The Temaiken Foundation has cared for them since September and will release them in Ibera National Park. They are equipped with satellite collars to be tracked post-release, ensuring their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conservationists Will Return Two Maned Wolves | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:30 IST
Return of the Maned Wolves: Sun and Moon's Journey Back to the Wild

Two maned wolves, rescued after the untimely death of their mother, are set to be reintroduced into the wild in Argentina. The creatures, named Sun and Moon, are part of a conservation effort by the Temaiken Foundation, aimed at preserving this endangered species.

Having been under the care of the foundation since September, the wolves will be released in July to Ibera National Park, their birthplace in Corrientes Province. The maned wolf, with its strikingly long legs and fox-like appearance, is unique to the region, and conservationists hope to boost their population.

Equipped with satellite collars, the wolves will be monitored closely following their release. The conservation director, Paula González, highlighted the cultural significance of the maned wolf, often linked to local legends, posing both a fascination and a risk due to superstitions surrounding them.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026