Return of the Maned Wolves: Sun and Moon's Journey Back to the Wild

Two maned wolves, rescued after the untimely death of their mother, are set to be reintroduced into the wild in Argentina. The creatures, named Sun and Moon, are part of a conservation effort by the Temaiken Foundation, aimed at preserving this endangered species.

Having been under the care of the foundation since September, the wolves will be released in July to Ibera National Park, their birthplace in Corrientes Province. The maned wolf, with its strikingly long legs and fox-like appearance, is unique to the region, and conservationists hope to boost their population.

Equipped with satellite collars, the wolves will be monitored closely following their release. The conservation director, Paula González, highlighted the cultural significance of the maned wolf, often linked to local legends, posing both a fascination and a risk due to superstitions surrounding them.