Netherlands Braces for Scorching Heatwave
The Dutch meteorological institute KNMI has issued a rare red alert for extreme heat across most of the Netherlands on Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, prompting warnings and precautionary measures across the country to safeguard public health.
The Dutch meteorological institute KNMI has issued a rare red alert for Friday, warning of extreme heat across nearly the entire country.
Temperatures are anticipated to soar up to 40 degrees Celsius in certain regions, creating potential health hazards for residents.
The announcement has urged citizens to take necessary precautions to mitigate the risks posed by the incoming heatwave.
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