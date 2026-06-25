Netherlands Braces for Scorching Heatwave

The Dutch meteorological institute KNMI has issued a rare red alert for extreme heat across most of the Netherlands on Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, prompting warnings and precautionary measures across the country to safeguard public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dutch Meteorological Institute Knmi On Thursday Issued A Rare Red Alert For Extreme Heat Across Almost The Entire Netherlands For Friday The Knmi Said Temperatures Could Soar To Up To Degrees Celsius In Certain Places | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:31 IST
Netherlands Braces for Scorching Heatwave
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The Dutch meteorological institute KNMI has issued a rare red alert for Friday, warning of extreme heat across nearly the entire country.

Temperatures are anticipated to soar up to 40 degrees Celsius in certain regions, creating potential health hazards for residents.

The announcement has urged citizens to take necessary precautions to mitigate the risks posed by the incoming heatwave.

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