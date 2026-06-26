Renewed Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: A Vessel Targeted Amid Peace Efforts

The Un International Maritime Organization Paused Its Operation To Escort Ships Through The Strait Of Hormuz On Thursday After A Vessel Reported An Attack

The U.N. International Maritime Organization (IMO) has ceased its operations escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz after a vessel came under attack near Oman. The assault, reportedly initiated by Iran, has reignited fears regarding the tentative agreement to end the Iran conflict. Sources identified the ship involved as Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely.

The IMF was assisting in evacuating seafarers stuck in Hormuz since the conflict's inception in February. This suspension aims to ensure the safety of the ships and crew. The initiative, allowing voluntary passage via Iranian and Omani routes under U.S. oversight, has been paused to verify safety measures.

The attack has escalated oil prices by 1.9%, highlighting the vulnerabilities in global energy supply. With the strait handling a significant percentage of the world’s oil, renewed attention is on Iran's control over this chokepoint. Ongoing disputes about nuclear inspections and financial incentives continue to complicate a ceasefire agreement.