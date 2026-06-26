Mineral Rush Sparks Rights Abuse Surge amid Green Energy Demand
Amid the escalating demand for transition minerals crucial for clean energy, rights abuses are surging, with Africa most impacted. Reports indicate a 73% rise in allegations of human rights violations in mining operations. Critics call for greater accountability and adherence to environmental and human rights standards.
The global race for transition minerals, vital to powering clean energy solutions, has coincided with a disturbing rise in rights abuses linked to major mining projects, the Business and Human Rights Centre disclosed this week.
Africa is experiencing a significant surge in these allegations, with a reported 73% increase in 2025 compared to the previous year. As international mineral agreements expand with minimal local consultation, communities are left vulnerable.
In key countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, the alleged involvement of law enforcement and military in mining operations has raised human rights concerns, sparking calls for urgent actions to ensure these developments adhere to international standards.
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