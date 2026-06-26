Strait of Hormuz Tensions: Impact on Global Oil Supply

Fewer Vessels Transited The Strait Of Hormuz On Friday Than Earlier This Week

Tensions rose in the Gulf as fewer vessels navigated the Strait of Hormuz following an Iranian attack on a Taiwanese-operated ship. The assault, close to the Omani side of the waterway, prompted the UN to pause its evacuation efforts for stranded ships and crews.

Despite the incident, oil tankers, including supertankers, continued to traverse the strait. They aimed to secure much-needed supply amid disruptions caused by prolonged conflict between Iran and Western nations. The ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran brought hope, but crude prices still dropped over 3%, reflecting easing supply concerns.

Experts highlight the need for clear agreements between the US and Iran to ensure safe maritime passage. While tanker traffic has not fully normalized, efforts persist to resume oil flow through one of the world's critical chokepoints.